2,951 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

