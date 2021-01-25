$226.43 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $226.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.50 million and the highest is $227.40 million. Abiomed reported sales of $221.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $831.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $841.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $981.27 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $347.90 on Monday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $353.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.08.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

