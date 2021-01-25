217,208 Shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 217,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

