2,086 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

