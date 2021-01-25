$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.20. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.46. 22,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,858. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Insiders have sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.