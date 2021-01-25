$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.41 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,604. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

