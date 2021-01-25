$2.39 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $311.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.40 and a 200-day moving average of $244.77. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

