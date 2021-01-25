$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.00. 7,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,079. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 169,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

