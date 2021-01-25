1irstcoin Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.81 million and $82,520.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016425 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00336053 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00033688 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

