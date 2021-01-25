1irstcoin Price Hits $0.92 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $32.26 million and $79,371.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00324303 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 86.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014080 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024624 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

