$18.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce sales of $18.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $79.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.38 on Friday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

