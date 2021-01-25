1,503 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Bought by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,303,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,744,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $10,679,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.71 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,936. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.