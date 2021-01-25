14,507 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.08 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

