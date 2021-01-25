12Ships (TSHP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $18.62 million and $1.12 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00070790 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00744974 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047833 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.75 or 0.04161567 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014670 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016707 BTC.
12Ships Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
Buying and Selling 12Ships
12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
