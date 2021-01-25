12,534 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.64 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

