$123.42 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $123.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.40 million and the lowest is $121.90 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $129.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $445.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $502.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.45 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

