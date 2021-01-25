12,280 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGMS stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $38,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,262.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

