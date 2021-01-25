$112.78 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report sales of $112.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.05 million to $113.50 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $124.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $441.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.51 million to $442.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $465.56 million, with estimates ranging from $463.12 million to $468.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

FORR stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $837.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $103,413.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

