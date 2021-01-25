111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $14.20. 111 shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

