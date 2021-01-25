111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $14.20. 111 shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.