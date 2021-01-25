10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.90.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG stock traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $182.76. 18,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,000. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock worth $24,226,321. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,250 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.