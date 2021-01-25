$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report $1.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.71 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,282. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $663.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $3,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ardelyx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ardelyx by 176.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 167,513 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

