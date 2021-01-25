1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

FLWS stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $86,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 160,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

