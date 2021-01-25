$1.78 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 408.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

NYSE:TSE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 323,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,640 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.