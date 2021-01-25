$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,670,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 212,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,201,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,407. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

