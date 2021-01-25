$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Shares of ROK opened at $265.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.03.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

