$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.22. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 150,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,235. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $804.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Insiders acquired a total of 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

