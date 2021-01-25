$0.99 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.93. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,114. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 334,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,536,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,839.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

