$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sanmina by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 30,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,943. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

