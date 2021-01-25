-$0.45 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

KURA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. 320,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.