$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 368,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,915. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

