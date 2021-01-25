$0.30 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.84.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.