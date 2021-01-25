$0.23 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.68. 15,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

