-$0.18 EPS Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Groupon reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 168,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 149,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

GRPN opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $936.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Featured Story: Stock Split

