-$0.15 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. William Blair began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $151.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,909. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

