$0.14 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.