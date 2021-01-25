-$0.06 EPS Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

