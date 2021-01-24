Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 451.90 target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

