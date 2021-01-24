ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $149.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00426991 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.
ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “
Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN
ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.