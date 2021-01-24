Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Critical Review

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Zovio alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zovio and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zovio currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zovio and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.42 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -11.70 Lincoln Educational Services $273.34 million 0.61 $2.02 million $0.08 78.38

Lincoln Educational Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Lincoln Educational Services 4.12% 27.42% 6.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Zovio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades, including welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning programs; healthcare services comprising nursing, dental assistant, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology. The company operates 22 campuses in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, as well as associated brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,285 students enrolled at 22 campuses. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.