ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.63 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $777.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

