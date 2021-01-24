ZINC (ZINC) Trading Down 19% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $63,333.24 and $134.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.