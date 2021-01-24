Zilla Hits Market Cap of $153,807.10 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $153,807.10 and approximately $27,693.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00824134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.92 or 0.04444757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

