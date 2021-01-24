Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $258,813.14 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $258,813.14 and approximately $375.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00768575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.28 or 0.04408182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

