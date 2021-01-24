ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0548 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $759,588.52 and approximately $3,051.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00120913 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001941 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011113 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

