Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0828 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $342,780.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

