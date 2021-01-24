Zeepin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,281.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $169,503.30 and approximately $8,281.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00281672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

