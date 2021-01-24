Zealium Market Cap Hits $14,931.24 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 34% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,931.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014240 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008463 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,764,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,764,925 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

