Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,992.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.24 or 0.03879760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00429249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.34 or 0.01342012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00545558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00434416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00270635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024370 BTC.

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

