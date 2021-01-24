Zap (ZAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $974,931.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Zap has a total market cap of $23.11 million and approximately $974,931.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.