Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Buy

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Sims stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.69. Sims has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

